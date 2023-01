New Suit - Product Liability

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein filed a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court against Exactech Inc. The suit, brought on behalf of Barbara Byrd, centers on Exactech's recall of Truliant knee replacement systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00038, Byrd v. Exactech Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 12, 2023, 5:47 AM