Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a complaint for judicial review and declaratory relief Thursday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Noah T. Byrd, a Navy aviation machinist’s mate. The suit seeks judicial review of the Board for Corrections of Naval Records decision denying Byrd's medical disability retirement for his combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder. The case is 1:23-cv-01512, Byrd v. Department Of Defense.

May 26, 2023, 4:04 AM

Noah T. Byrd

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Department Of Defense

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision