Who Got The Work

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has tapped attorneys Curtis J. Mase and Charlotte A. Robinson of Mase Mebane Seitz to defend a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise. The case was filed Oct. 7 in Florida Southern District Court by Aronfeld Trial Lawyers on behalf of Connie Byrd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:22-cv-23269, Byrd v. Carnival Corporation & PLC.