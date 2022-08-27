Who Got The Work

Eileen Keefe and Sarah B. Simanglatt of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Americold Realty Trust, a REIT with a global network of temperature-controlled warehouses, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed July 11 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Tristin Byrd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward G Smith, is 5:22-cv-02695, Byrd v. Americold Logistics, LLC.

Real Estate

August 27, 2022, 3:11 PM