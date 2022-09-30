Who Got The Work

Lilith V. Xara of Akerman has entered an appearance for ADP, the human resources and payroll company, in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 16 in Nevada District Court by Takos Law Group Ltd. on behalf of Byrd Underground, a Las Vegas-based contractor specializing in utility installations, accuses ADP of erroneously using the plaintiff's Employer Identification Number (EIN) to file tax returns and deposit funds with the IRS. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cristina D. Silva, is 2:22-cv-01329, Byrd Underground, LLC v. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Business Services

September 30, 2022, 7:22 AM