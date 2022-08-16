New Suit

ADP, the human resources and payroll company, was sued Tuesday in Nevada District Court by Byrd Underground, a Las Vegas-based contractor specializing in utility installations. The lawsuit, brought by Takos Law Group, accuses ADP of erroneously using the plaintiff's Employer Identification Number (EIN) to file tax returns and deposit funds with the IRS. Counsel have not yet appeared for ADP in the suit, which asserts claims for negligence, gross negligence and deceptive trade practices. The case is 2:22-cv-01329, Byrd Underground, LLC v. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Business Services

August 16, 2022, 11:03 PM