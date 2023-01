Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Tencarva Machinery Co. to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by attorney Nancy P. Quinn on behalf of Jacqueline S. Bynum. The case is 1:23-cv-00049, Bynum v. Tencarva Machinery Company, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 17, 2023, 6:07 PM