New Suit - Copyright

Penguin Random House and Nancy Paulson Books were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by 'I’m a Brilliant Little Black Boy!' author Betty Bynum, who contends that defendants published book, 'I Am Every Good Thing' is confusingly similar and shares striking similarities, such as theme, tone, mood and others, to plaintiff's work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07500, Bynum v. Penguin Random House LLC et al.