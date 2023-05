Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Geoffery Mayfield on behalf of Julio Bynum, Xochitl Bynum and Lone Star Fast Funding LLC. The case is 5:23-cv-00625, Bynum et al v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB et al.

Real Estate

May 15, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Julio Bynum

Lone Star Fast Funding, LLC

Xochitl Bynum

defendants

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action