New Suit - Copyright

Michael Bynum, McClatchy Co. and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against EBSCO Information Services on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit alleges that Bynum provided EBSCO a compilation of newspaper clippings and photographs for the sole purpose of designing and printing a potential book reflecting the Kansas State University football team's successful 1993 and 1994 seasons. According to the complaint, EBSCO later used Bynum's materials without authorization to publish its own book 'The Glory of Purple: A Scrapbook History of the Kansas State Wildcats' Memorable 1993 and 1994 Seasons.' The suit was filed by Lando & Anastasi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11441, Bynum et al. v. EBSCO Information Services Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 28, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Gannett Co., Inc.

The McClatchy Company, LLC

Gridiron Football Properties Corp.

Jeffery B. Grantham

Michael J. Bynum

Plaintiffs

Lando Anastasi

defendants

Ebsco Information Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims