Michael Bynum, McClatchy Co. and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against EBSCO Information Services on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit alleges that Bynum provided EBSCO a compilation of newspaper clippings and photographs for the sole purpose of designing and printing a potential book reflecting the Kansas State University football team's successful 1993 and 1994 seasons. According to the complaint, EBSCO later used Bynum's materials without authorization to publish its own book 'The Glory of Purple: A Scrapbook History of the Kansas State Wildcats' Memorable 1993 and 1994 Seasons.' The suit was filed by Lando & Anastasi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11441, Bynum et al. v. EBSCO Information Services Inc.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 28, 2023, 5:00 PM