Removed To Federal Court

Spencer Fane on Friday removed a homeowners' insurance lawsuit against North Light Specialty Insurance, an Allstate company, to Colorado District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by MoGo LLP on behalf of Alissa A. Byersdorfer and Joel Byersdorfer, seeks insurance benefits covering the plaintiffs' log cabin home, which burned in Colorado's 2020 'East Troublesome Fire.' The case is 1:22-cv-03311, Byersdorfer et al v. North Light Specialty Insurance Company.