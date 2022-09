Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ferguson Schetelich & Ballew on Monday removed a lawsuit against Avis Budget Group, the parent company of Avis, Budget and Payless car rental, and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Trollinger Law on behalf of Michelle Byers. The case is 8:22-cv-02386, Byers v. Pv Holding Corp. et al.

Automotive

September 19, 2022, 4:40 PM