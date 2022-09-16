Who Got The Work

Fox Rothschild partners Matthew Nis Leerberg and Troy D. Shelton have stepped in to defend ECL Group LLC in a pending data breach class action. The case, which arises from a Dec. 2021 breach impacting the personal heath and identifiable information of thousands of patients, was filed Aug. 2 in North Carolina Middle District Court by Zimmerman Reed; Hodge & Langley Law Firm; and the Johnson Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs, is 1:22-cv-00607, Byers v. Ecl Group, LLC.

Health Care

September 16, 2022, 7:19 AM