Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed by Edelman, Combs, Latturner & Goodwin on behalf of Grace Byers-Meller. The case is 1:23-cv-00058, Byers-Meller v. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

January 05, 2023, 11:52 AM