New Suit - Product Liability

Robins Kaplan and Pope McGlamry PC filed a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court against Exactech Inc. The court action, filed on behalf of Darrell T. Byers and Judy Byers, arises from an allegedly defective Exactech Connexion GXL hip liner used for hip replacement surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01272, Byers et al v. Exactech Inc et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 28, 2022, 3:54 PM