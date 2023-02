Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Turner Kosmo on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Devon K. Roepcke on behalf of Nicholas Bye. The case is 3:23-cv-00252, Bye v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 09, 2023, 5:56 PM