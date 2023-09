News From Law.com

A growing number of Am Law 50 law firms have engaged in law school recruiting that takes place ahead of the formal on-campus interview (OCI) process, including Palo Alto, California-based Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Boston-based Goodwin Procter. Meanwhile, other firms like Los Angeles-based Sheppard Mullin are exploring the possibility of early recruiting to avoid losing out in the competition for scouting law school talent.

Legal Services

September 13, 2023, 1:23 PM

nature of claim: /