Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alston & Bird on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Verisk Analytics and Verisk subsidiary Insurance Services Office Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The suit claims that State Farm wrongfully submits the private records of policyholders to Verisk's database. The class action was filed by the Cain Law Office; Edward L. White PC; Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins; and Pogust Goodhead LLC. Verisk is represented by McCarter & English. The case is 3:23-cv-01316, Bycko et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.