New Suit

The U.S. government was sued on Monday in New Jersey District Court over former president Donald Trump's 2018 Family Separation Policy. Under the policy, families seeking asylum at the U.S. border were deliberately split apart and detained in separate facilities in an effort to deter illegal immigration. The complaint, brought by Lowenstein Sandler, seeks recovery for physical, mental and emotional damages under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The case is 3:22-cv-06586, B.Y.C.C. v. United States Of America.

Government

November 14, 2022, 10:17 AM