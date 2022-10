Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Aramark Services to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorney Robert A. Florio on behalf of Kelly Bybee. The case is 3:22-cv-00571, Bybee v. Aramark Services Inc. et al.

Kentucky

October 26, 2022, 2:53 PM