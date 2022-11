Removed To Federal Court

Shook, Hardy & Bacon removed a digital privacy class action against Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, on Wednesday to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of using keystroke monitoring software to record the communications of users of the Whirlpool website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 5:22-cv-02030, Byars v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.