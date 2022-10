Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against Casper Sleep to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the defendant uses web tracking technology to surreptitiously intercept users' data and communications in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 5:22-cv-01801, Byars v. Casper Sleep Inc.

California

October 12, 2022, 7:32 PM