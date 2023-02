Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against ClearStar Inc. and Silvershore Partners d/b/a ProfileGorilla to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, accuses the defendants of providing erroneous background checks to prospective employers in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The case is 8:23-cv-00274, Byam-Hunte v. ClearStar Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 08, 2023, 6:19 PM