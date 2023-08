News From Law.com

As widely anticipated, the Fulton County grand jury returned a sweeping, factually detailed indictment against former President Donald J. Trump and 18 other defendants. The indictment also alleges an additional 30 unnamed, unindicted co-conspirators. Given the weight of the evidence and legal risk of jail time, expect some if not many of those individuals to negotiate plea deals with the district attorney over the next several months.

District of Columbia

August 18, 2023, 8:01 AM

nature of claim: /