Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Donovan Rose Nester on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of over ninety independently owned pharmacies who claim they were paid below market prices for prescription drugs. The court action was filed by the Jacobs Law Group and Keith Short and Associates. The case is 3:22-cv-02152, B.W.E & T.M.E., Inc. et al v. OptumRx, Inc.