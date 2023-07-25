New Suit - Contract

BlueWave, a solar energy company which builds solar energy facilities on agricultural lands, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against John R. Fenderson and Linda L. Fenderson on Tuesday in Maine District Court. The suit, brought by Pierce Atwood, accuses the defendants of unlawfully reneging on an agreement to lease parcels to the plaintiff for solar projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00291, BWC Deep Brook LLC et al. v. Fenderson et al.

Renewable Energy

July 25, 2023, 7:11 PM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract