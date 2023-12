Who Got The Work

Jonathan Charles Sanders and Bo Bryan Jin of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett have stepped in to represent Alibaba Group, the e-commerce giant based in China, and other defendants in a pending patent lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 15 in California Northern District Court by YK Law on behalf of BWB Co Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-05917, Bwb Co Ltd v. Alibaba Group Holding Limited et al.

December 29, 2023, 6:23 PM

Bwb Co Ltd

Yk Law, LLP

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alibaba Cloud US LLC

Alibaba Group (US) Inc.

Alibaba.com U.S. LLC

Alibaba.com US E-Commerce Corp

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

