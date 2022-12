Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reminger on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Taylor Logistics and Gregory Kemp to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Kayla Cheatham, who claims her child was permanently injured in a motor vehicle collision caused by the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00330, B.W. v. Kemp et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 27, 2022, 2:30 PM