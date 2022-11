News From Law.com

BuzzFeed, which has been banged up on Wall Street since going public last year, is losing its chief legal officer at the end of the year. The New York-based digital media company disclosed in a new regulatory filing that Rhonda Powell is stepping down after four years as chief legal officer and will be succeeded by David Arroyo, BuzzFeed's chief compliance officer and head of litigation.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 16, 2022, 5:44 AM