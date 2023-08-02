New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Health care company Maximus was hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Kelly Guzzo, Bailey Glasser and the Consumer Protection Firm, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised in June 2023 after hacking group CL0P launched a cyberattack on the file transfer program 'MOVEit.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01028, Buzzell v. Maximus Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 02, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Linden Buzzell

Plaintiffs

Kelly Guzzo PLC

defendants

Maximus, Inc.

Maximus Federal Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims