Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pacific Law Partners on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm General Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, over disputed claims arising from business interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was filed by Keosian Law on behalf of Buzzed Barbers, My Sweet Smile Dentistry and a slew of other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-03171, Buzzed Barbers, LLC dba Buzzed Barbers, a California Limited Liability Company et al v. State Farm General Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 12:52 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute