Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pacific Law Partners on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm General Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, over disputed claims arising from business interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was filed by Keosian Law on behalf of Buzzed Barbers, My Sweet Smile Dentistry and a slew of other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-03171, Buzzed Barbers, LLC dba Buzzed Barbers, a California Limited Liability Company et al v. State Farm General Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 12:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Aida Sety dba Tease ME

Archeli Food Service, a California Corporation

Armine Chelebian dba Trimana Bundy

Arpiar Janoyan

Buzzed Barbers, LLC dba Buzzed Barbers, a California Limited Liability Company

Deeva Boutique Inc., a California Corporation

Deeva Hair And Make UP Inc., a California Corporation

Emma Rose FL LLC dba Mid East Tacos, a California Limited Liability Company

Haykush Kutyan and Gayane Papazian dba Millennium Beauty Salon

Jerry Papazian dba De Jeunesse Beauty Salon LLC, a California Limited Liability Company

Knarik Hartounian

Matt-Phuoc Trinh dba My Sweet Smile Denistry, a California Corporation

Moram Haddad dba Elixir Hair Salon, a California Limited Liability Company

Nerses Mkrtchyan dba Newcastle Cleaners

Shahe Melelian dba Shahe Photography

Simonian Law APC, a California Corporation

Sofya Bakhtamyan dba MK Loan Consulting, a California Corporation

Travelcation Inc., a California Corporation

defendants

State Farm General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Pacific Law Partners LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute