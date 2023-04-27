Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Pacific Law Partners on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm General Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, over disputed claims arising from business interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was filed by Keosian Law on behalf of Buzzed Barbers, My Sweet Smile Dentistry and a slew of other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-03171, Buzzed Barbers, LLC dba Buzzed Barbers, a California Limited Liability Company et al v. State Farm General Insurance Company.
Insurance
April 27, 2023, 12:52 PM
Plaintiffs
- Aida Sety dba Tease ME
- Archeli Food Service, a California Corporation
- Armine Chelebian dba Trimana Bundy
- Arpiar Janoyan
- Buzzed Barbers, LLC dba Buzzed Barbers, a California Limited Liability Company
- Deeva Boutique Inc., a California Corporation
- Deeva Hair And Make UP Inc., a California Corporation
- Emma Rose FL LLC dba Mid East Tacos, a California Limited Liability Company
- Haykush Kutyan and Gayane Papazian dba Millennium Beauty Salon
- Jerry Papazian dba De Jeunesse Beauty Salon LLC, a California Limited Liability Company
- Knarik Hartounian
- Matt-Phuoc Trinh dba My Sweet Smile Denistry, a California Corporation
- Moram Haddad dba Elixir Hair Salon, a California Limited Liability Company
- Nerses Mkrtchyan dba Newcastle Cleaners
- Shahe Melelian dba Shahe Photography
- Simonian Law APC, a California Corporation
- Sofya Bakhtamyan dba MK Loan Consulting, a California Corporation
- Travelcation Inc., a California Corporation
defendants
- State Farm General Insurance Company
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute