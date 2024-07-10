Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann and Perkins Coie have entered appearances for MPL Brands NV in a pending trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 2 in California Northern District Court by Haynes and Boone on behalf of Buzzballz, a company which sells alcoholic beverages in colored ball-shaped containers, accuses the defendant of selling competing alcoholic beverages in similar containers under the brand name 'Big Sipz.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:24-cv-04004, BuzzBallz, LLC v. Mpl Brands NV, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 10, 2024, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Buzzballz, LLC

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Defendants

Mpl Brands NV, Inc.

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims