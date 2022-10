New Suit - Trademark

Haynes and Boone filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of alcoholic beverage seller BuzzBallz. The complaint targets Brew-Alliance and Geloso Beverage Group over their 'confusingly similar' mark 'Buzz Tea.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02187, BuzzBallz LLC v. Brew-Alliance, Inc. a/k/a Broue-Alliance, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 03, 2022, 2:06 PM