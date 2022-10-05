New Suit - Environmental

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis filed a complaint to enforce water rights Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses the U.S. federal government, the City of Santa Barbara and other defendants of violating plaintiff Buynak 1991 Family Revocable Trust's water rights by damming Lauro Creek in order to redirect the stream to certain water district defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07271, Buynak, Jr., as Trustee of the Buynak 1991 Family Revocable Trust et al v. United States Department of the Interior et al.

Government

October 05, 2022, 8:45 PM