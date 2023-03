News From Law.com

As legal costs explode across the industry, the premier organization for educating corporate procurement professionals on buying legal services has announced a change in leadership. The New York City-based Buying Legal Council announced that founder Silvia Hodges will transition out as CEO and hand leadership to Jason Winmill, managing partner of the Boston-based in-house consulting firm Argopoint.

