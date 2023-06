Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed a lawsuit against Smith Transport Inc., Todd Eric Tew and Walmart to New York Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Cantor, Wolff, Nicastro & Hall on behalf of Justin Button. Walmart is represented by Bennett Schechter Arcuri & Will. The case is 1:23-cv-00554, Button v. Tew et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 6:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Button

defendants

Smith Transport, Inc.

Todd Eric Tew

Walmart Transportation, LLC

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision