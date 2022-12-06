Removed To Federal Court

Dollar General and other defendants on Monday removed a consumer class action to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by the Dann Law Firm, accuses Dollar General of unlawfully charging New Jersey consumers a higher price at the register than the price of merchandise advertised on the shelves in violation of the Consumer Fraud Act, the Truth in Consumer Contract Notice and Warranty Act and other New Jersey regulations. Dollar General and other defendants are represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 3:22-cv-07028, Button v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 6:52 AM