New Suit - Consumer

Stoll Keenon Ogden filed a lawsuit Friday in Indiana Northern District Court on behalf of Button Motors Inc., doing business as Button Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The suit names James Bowman for allegedly providing a false disclosure statement regarding the mileage of a vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00093, Button Motors, Inc. d/b/a Button Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram v. Bowman.

Automotive

November 18, 2022, 6:18 PM