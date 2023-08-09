Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Monday removed a franchise lawsuit against Restore Franchising LLC to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, brought by Mitchell & Mitchell on behalf of Brandon J. Butterfield and Restore Smyrna 1 Inc., contends that the defendant fraudulently misrepresented financial projections of the franchise in an effort to induce the plaintiff into entering the agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-00820, Butterfield et al v. Restore Franchising, LLC.

Business Services

August 09, 2023, 9:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandon J. Butterfield

Restore Smyrna 1, Inc.

Restore Smyrna 1, LLC

Plaintiffs

Mitchell & Mitchell

defendants

Restore Franchising, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute