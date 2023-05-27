Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, and certain executives were slapped with a securities class action Thursday in Delaware District Court. The sui, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Bielli & Klauder, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00576, Buttar v. Plug Power Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 27, 2023, 10:15 AM