New Suit - Securities Class Action

Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, and certain executives were slapped with a securities class action Thursday in Delaware District Court. The sui, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Bielli & Klauder, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00576, Buttar v. Plug Power Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 27, 2023, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Shafquat Buttar

Plaintiffs

Bielli & Klauder, LLC

defendants

Plug Power Inc.

Andrew Marsh

David Mindnich

Martin D. Hull

Paul B. Middleton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws