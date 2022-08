Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against 9W Halo Western Opco d/b/a Angelica Textile Services to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by James Hawkins APLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01446, Butt v. 9W Halo Western Opco LP.

California

August 15, 2022, 8:26 PM