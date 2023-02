New Suit - Employment

Walmart and other defendants were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Loyr APC on behalf of Yvette Butler, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations for undergoing hand carpal tunnel release surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00166, Butler v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. a Delaware Corporation et al.