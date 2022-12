Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Daigle Fisse & Kessenich on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against Haier US Appliance Solutions d/b/a GE Appliances and Old Republic Insurance to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Sylvia Taylor & Associates on behalf of Michael Butler, whose home was allegedly damaged when a GE technician failed to turn off a water valve leading to a refrigerator. The case is 3:22-cv-01088, Butler v. Haier US Appliance Solutions Inc.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 4:18 PM