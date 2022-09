News From Law.com

For its next event in the Legends of the Bar lecture series, the Atlanta Bar Association is having one of the most successful civil litigators in Georgia history speak. James E. "Jim" Butler Jr., who in August was lead counsel for the plaintiff's team that secured a $1.7 billion damages verdict against Ford Motor Co., will discuss his career at the Sept. 21 lecture, which will run from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

Georgia

September 07, 2022, 6:42 PM