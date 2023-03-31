Thomas P. Murphy of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Sunrise Senior Living Management Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Feb. 14 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by attorney William T. Wilson on behalf of three former employees who contend that they were subject to disparate treatment as a result of racial bias. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney, is 2:23-cv-00574, Butler et al v. Sunrise Senior Living Management Inc.
Health Care
March 31, 2023, 11:15 AM