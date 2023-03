Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lashly & Baer on Thursday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against Phillips 66, Norfolk Southern and other defendants to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Williamson Webster Falb & Glisson on behalf of Brittney Butler, David Williams and Tim Thomas, who were allegedly exposed to sulfuric acid which leaked from the defendants' rail cars in June 2021. The case is 3:23-cv-00772, Butler et al. v. Phillips 66 Co. et al.

Energy

March 02, 2023, 4:26 PM