New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway Company was sued Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court for claims under the Federal Railroad Safety Act. The court action was brought by Martinez & McGuire and Groves Powers LLC on behalf of Caleb Butler and Jeremy Pennington for work-related personal injuries allegedly occurring as a result of defective brakes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03137, Butler et al v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

September 06, 2022, 7:17 PM