Who Got The Work

Trenton H. Norris and Lauren S. Colton of Hogan Lovells have entered appearances for BIC in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed May 15 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, arises from the alleged presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the defendant's shaving razors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-02955, Butler et al v. Bic USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 01, 2024, 9:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Benson Pai

Casina Butler

Bursor & Fisher

Defendants

Bic USA Inc.

defendant counsels

Hogan Lovells

Ellis George

Nature of Claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct