Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company and Americo Life Inc. to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking to re-establish an alleged invalidly canceled life insurance policy, was filed by Skufca Law on behalf of Jared Michael Butler, Jason Richard Butler and Nicki Robert Butler. The case is 5:23-cv-00325, Butler v. Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Jared Michael Butler

Jason Richard Butler

Nicki Robert Butler

defendants

Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company

Americo Life, Inc.

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute