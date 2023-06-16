Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company and Americo Life Inc. to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking to re-establish an alleged invalidly canceled life insurance policy, was filed by Skufca Law on behalf of Jared Michael Butler, Jason Richard Butler and Nicki Robert Butler. The case is 5:23-cv-00325, Butler v. Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Co.
Insurance
June 16, 2023, 6:35 PM