New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in Maryland District Court. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Andrea D. Smith on behalf an African American female regional construction portfolio manager who claims that she was demoted in retaliation for questioning upper management's decision to cancel an interim construction position that she concurrently filled and was not compensated for. The suit also pursues hostile work environment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01519, Butchee v. Wells Fargo Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Ms. Patreece Butchee

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Andrea D Smith LLC

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination